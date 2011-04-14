Three arrested in connection with Sulphur murder

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On April 13, at approximately 10 p.m., the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding multiple shots being fired on Hwy. 27 near Earth Street in Sulphur. When deputies arrived they discovered Stephin W. Bergeron, 20, of Sulphur, had been shot and was lying on the ground. Medical emergency personnel were called and transported Bergeron to West Cal-Cam Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed Bergeron was walking with a man on the side of Hwy. 27, when they were approached by two trucks. According to witnesses, shots were fired from one of the trucks, striking Bergeron. The man walking with Bergeron was able to escape unharmed.

Detectives received information advising them the two trucks were located at a house on S. Myles Lane in Sulphur. Responding deputies witnessed one of the trucks leaving the area on South Myles Lane without head lights on. Deputies followed the truck a short distance to a house on W. Myles Lane, were CPSO Sr. Cpl. Joshua Couch quickly apprehended David "Dice" Fontenot, 20, of Sulphur, and placed him under arrest.

CPSO ACT Team was notified and arrived at the house on S. Myles Lane to assist with locating the two other suspects. Several hours later, deputies apprehended Devin B. Badon, 18, and Nikita R. Julian, 17, both of Sulphur, who were hiding in a building behind the house.

Fontenot, Badon, and Julian were booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center. Fontenot is charged with 2nd degree murder; and attempted 2nd degree murder. Badon and Julian have both been charged with principle to 2nd degree murder; and principle to attempted 2nd degree murder.

David Fontenot's bond has been set at $750,000. Nikita Julian and Devin Badon's bonds have been set at $375,000 each. All bonds were set by Judge Kent Savoie.

CPSO Detective Andree Daugereaux is the lead investigator on this case. If anyone has information regarding this homicide is asked to call her at 491-3749.