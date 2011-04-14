MSU plans $7.2 mil renovations to library

McNeese State University is planning to undergo a long anticipated $7.2 million renovation to the Frazar Memorial Library.

The funds for the renovations are made possible by Capital Outlay funding from the government. McNeese State University has been working for years to receive from this source.

"We were really in the process of recovering from Hurricane Rita," said Richard Rhoden, Director of Facilities and Plant Operations. "We were unable to do renovations before because of the increase in construction costs after Rita."

While these renovations will not expand the library, the project will include the installation of new flooring, ceilings, air conditioning, a fire alarm system, and new cabinets that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

"Whenever we take on a renovation project of this magnitude, it requires us to back in and make everything come up to the current ADA standards," said Rhoden.

In addition to ADA improvements, the some of the renovations will also be technology driven.

"There will be upgrades to accommodate the technology that now has become so prevalent in our library systems," said Candace Townsend, Director of Public Relations and Communications.

The plan for the library's renovations should be complete by May 2010. The project is expected to go out for bids by July 2010.

