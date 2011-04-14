Man killed on Hwy 27 in Sulphur, three people in custody

Authorities believe a man was shot in a drive-by shooting on Highway 27 near Jerry's Marine in Sulphur. According to authorities, at least one person of interest is in custody (a man), and two other people, a man and a woman, have been arrested as well.

Deputies got the call around 10:30 Wednesday night after several shots were fired. The victim was brought to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Sheriff Mancuso said the victim had trauma to the head and other parts of his body, but isn't sure if it was gunshot wounds that killed him. His name is not being released until next of kin is notified.

Meanwhile deputies say the victim was not alone at the time of the shooting. He and another man were walking down Hwy 27, when the shots were fired. Mancuso said they still don't have a motive, but the witness has been very cooperative and has given them some good information to go on.

According to Mancuso, SWAT members have been deployed to three undisclosed locations in the area, where the two other persons of interest may be hiding. One of those locations was off South Myles Lane near Carlyss, where after a near two-hour standoff a man and a woman were taken into custody.

At this time there's no word on if any of the people brought in for questioning have been charged with a crime.

