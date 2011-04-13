Compromise reached on Congressional district line redraw

Louisiana lawmakers came to a compromise Wednesday afternoon on a final map to re-draw Congressional lines, ending a nearly one month special session.

In reference to southwest Louisiana, the proposal keeps all of Jeff Davis Parish in the same district as Calcasieu and Cameron. A prior proposal would have split Jeff Davis parish into parts of two districts. A proposal before that one would have split Calcasieu parish into two different districts.

U.S. Congressman Charles Boustany commented on the work of the Louisiana Legislature during the special session, saying "I commend the legislature on finishing the difficult task of redistricting."

In reference to keeping the Lafayette-Calcasieu corridor intact, Boustany said, "I am pleased the legislature heard the wishes of the people and kept this region whole. I especially applaud our local legislators for fighting on behalf of Coastal Southwest Louisiana and Acadiana."

Governor Bobby Jindal said Wednesday evening that he would sign the bill when it hits his desk.

"We have said all along that we wanted legislators to work together across party lines and across chambers to come to a consensus plan. No one thinks this plan is perfect, but it is a good compromise," said Jindal.

The changes all come after results in the 2010 Census caused the state to lose a seat.

