Free to public workshop on mortgage foreclosures

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Police Jury:

April 13, 2011 – Two free workshops will be hosted by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Housing Department to help educate residents with important topics related to mortgage foreclosures and landlord/tenant rights. The workshop addressing landlord and tenant rights will be conducted by Tarek Polite with the Calcasieu Parish Office of Federal Programs. The workshop addressing mortgage foreclosures will be given by Elizabeth Traub, representing Acadiana Legal Services.

Both workshops will be held Tuesday, April 19th, at the Office of Community Services, 2424 3rd Street in Lake Charles, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Workshops are free and open to anyone wishing to attend. However, registration is required. Those who are interested may register online at www.cppj.net under the "Housing Counseling" tab or may contact Debra Tate via phone at 721-3577.