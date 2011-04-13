State Police discontinues mail-in crash report requests - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State Police discontinues mail-in crash report requests

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

Louisiana State Police Traffic Records Section is continuing to improve efficiencies through its on-line purchasing system of crash reports.  This process ensures easy access by the public to crash reports through the Louisiana State Police website.

Crash reports can be purchased on-line by visiting www.lsp.org, then clicking on the "LSP STATEWIDE CRASH REPORTS" link on the homepage.  Multiple crash reports may be purchased in a single transaction.  A login ID must be created/used to finalize the transaction.  Each crash report costs $8.50.  Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted methods of payment.  Once checkout is complete, customers will be able to print a PDF copy of the requested report.

Beginning June 1, 2011, Louisiana State Police Headquarters in Baton Rouge will no longer accept mail-in requests for crash reports or service walk-in customers.  All incoming mail requesting crash reports postmarked after May 31, 2011, will be returned to sender.

This year long process has helped State Police streamline the numerous requests received from the public, and has made it more convenient for the public to obtain a crash report.  From the launch of on-line sales in April of 2010 until December 31, 2010, Traffic Records sold almost 9000 crash reports on-line.  This accounts for over 50% of all crash report sales statewide.

Anyone who does not have access to a computer can still purchase a crash report from their local Louisiana State Police Troop.  Fatal crashes can ONLY be purchased in person at your local Troop.  Listed below is the local Troop address and contact number:

TROOP D
337-491-2518                                               
805 Main Street                                       
Lake Charles, Louisiana 70615

