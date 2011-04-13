LDWF presents proposed alligator regulation changes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LDWF presents proposed alligator regulation changes

The following is a news release from The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission:

April 13, 2011 - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted a notice of intent April 7 for regulation changes in the Alligator Management Program. The changes, proposed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), provide options relative to alligator skin processing and would allow non-residents owning wetland habitat in Louisiana to obtain harvest tags.

The proposed change for alligator skins, prior to export out of state or prior to tanning in state, would allow for the sale of raw flanks or bellies of alligators and could be helpful when attempting to sell poor quality raw skins.

Concerning issuance of tags to non-residents, current regulations restrict landowners to assisting a resident, licensed alligator trapper during the season. This change would allow for non-residents, who own alligator habitat in Louisiana, to obtain their own tags.

Several other proposed changes/clarifications include: changing application deadlines for tags, addressing disposal of alligator skins deemed of no value, and stipulating that  alligators shall not be cut loose from hooks and lines for any purpose.

To view the full notice of intent and all proposed hunting season dates and regulations changes for the upcoming hunting season, please visit http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/action-items.

Public comment will be accepted at the LWFC May 5 meeting or can be submitted to Robert Love, LDWF Coastal and Nongame Resources Division, P. O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA  70898-9000, through June 1, 2011.

