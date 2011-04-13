Longtime Calcasieu Parish Police Juror passes away

Former Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Don E. Manuel passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2011 in Lake Charles at the age of 79. He was a native of Kinder and a resident of Moss Bluff.

Mr. Manuel served 16 years on Calcasieu Parish Police Jury; held offices as President, Vice-President, and served on many statewide committees. Manuel represented the Moss Bluff area on the jury from 1984 to 1992, and then again from 2000 to 2008. He retired from PPG and was also a rice farmer.

Mr. Manuel attended school in Kinder in his early years before moving to Lake Charles. He graduated from Marion High School and attended McNeese State University.

Mr. Manuel joined the Army and served in combat for 2 years in the Korean War. He was an Artillery Gun Sergeant and received 5 major Battle Stars and Presidential Citation.

Mr. Manuel served in many organizations including, State High School Rodeo Board, President of the State Rodeo Boosters, Coached Baseball for 15-18 year old boys for 8 years, Coached Girls Softball for 4 years, and he coached Football for Moss Bluff Elementary. He also served on the Ward One Recreation Board for 4 years, served on the Ward One Fire Board for 4 years, and served on the CCOA Board. Mr. Manuel started Moss Bluff Buddy Ball 13 years ago.

Mr. Manuel also belonged to the Moss Bluff Civic Club, V.F.W. Post 9933 as Sr. Vice President, and the V.F.W. District 5 as Americanism Chairman.

He was nominated for the Angel Award for Community Service, received the State Andrus Award for Community Service, and he also received the Calcasieu Parish Service Award from the Sheriff's Office.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy, of 61 years; four children, Donna Cooley (Grady) of Gillis, David "Boo" Manuel (Bonita) of Gillis, Sandra Richard (Charlie), Rick Manuel (Lynette) of Moss Bluff; one brother, Jesse Manuel (Carol) of Irving, TX; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 14, 2011 at 2PM in Moss Bluff Bible Church. Rev. Ed Rose will officiate. Burial will follow in the Old Richie Cemetery.

Visitation will be held in Moss Bluff Bible Church Wednesday, April 13, 2011 from 2PM-9PM and will continue Thursday from 9AM until time of service.