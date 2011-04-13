Stretch of I-49 to have 75 mph limit

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State officials say the speed limit on a rural portion of Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will be raised from 70 mph to 75 mph.

The state Department of Transportation and Development said in a news release that the new speed limit will go into effect in the next two weeks.

The new speed limit will be in effect from 1.5 miles south of the La. Highway 175 interchange to the Natchitoches Parish line. DOTD officials say the highway features on this section of roadway can safely accommodate higher speeds.



