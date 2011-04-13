Brigade rolls through Westlake in honor of boy fighting cancer

A brigade led by a pink camo Army truck followed by fire trucks rolled in to Westlake on Wednesday morning in honor of Westlake boy suffering from cancer.

Brennan Daigle, 10, of Westlake was diagnosed with embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma of the nasopharynx in October 2009. The Texas Lonestar Chapter Pink Heals tour leaned about Brennan's condition and decided to design a special Army truck for Brennan.

"Usually they do dedicate fire trucks," said Kristy Daigle, Brennan's mother. "But after Brennan was sworn in to the Army on February 26th, they decided to issue the challenge for them to actually do an Army truck."

Members of the Texas Lonestar Chapter Pink Heals tour traveled all night from Texas to bring the truck to Brennan's home on Wednesday morning.

"This truck is a memorial to the young man and his strife for cancer," said Evan Littlejohn, a member of the Texas Lonestar Chapter Pink Heals tour.

The truck was specially painted and designed for Brennan by the pink heals tour. The crew painted the truck pink for cancer awareness.

"He's been waiting for about 3 weeks now," said K. Daigle. "He was very excited to see it coming down the road."

Kristy Daigle said she noticed that the truck was delivered on April 13th, which is a date that is very similar her son's favorite Bible verse.

"Brennan's favorite Bible verse is Philippians 4:13, and today is also 4-13," said K. Daigle. "That's just a God thing."

K. Daigle said it was a tearful moment for her when the truck rolled in to Westlake.

"I couldn't do anything but cry," said K. Daigle. "That's all I could do."

The experience was also a very memorable time to Brennan as well.

"I'm not really sure what I'm going to remember the most," said B. Daigle. "I'm going to remember all of it though, I know that for sure."

Brennan's truck will remain in Westlake for the next 30 days before it will go on tour with the Texas Lonestar Chapter Pink Heals organization.

