Early voting kicks off this weekend in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Early voting in Calcasieu Parish starts this Saturday and will run for one week.

On the ballot is a parishwide proposition for Creative Casinos and the Mojito Pointe project, along with a proposition for Ward 8 Fire Protection District No. 2.

Voters can cast their early ballots at the following locations:

Registrar of Voters Office : Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St. - Room 7, Lake Charles

: Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St. - Room 7, Lake Charles Sulphur City Council Chambers: 500 N. Huntington St., Sulphur (all Calcasieu voters can vote here)

The early voting period is from Saturday, April 16 through Saturday, April 23 (excluding Sunday, April 17 & Good Friday, April 22). Voting hours at both locations at 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Remember to take a photo ID.

If you have any questions, call 721-4000.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.