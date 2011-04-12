SWLA Contraband Days set for April 26 - May 8

The Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitor's Bureau announced the 2011 Contraband Days events that will run from April 26th - May 8th.

The bureau held a press conference for Contraband Days at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Organizers announced this year's royalty and unveiled the festival's poster.

Organizers also announced that Lake Charles' Contraband Days Festival is one of the top 20 events in the southeastern part of the U.S.

"It pulls everyone from southwest Louisiana together and it gives us a place to come and everybody and to have a good time whether you're old or young," said Perry Vincent, President of this year's Contraband Days.

