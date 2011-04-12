Charges dismissed against defendant in Gueringer murder

Charges are dismissed against Derek Peloquin--arrested for Accessory after the Fact in the murder of U.S. Marine Daniel Gueringer of Lake Charles.

Prosecutor Rick Bryant says the facts did not justify accessory charges against Peloquin. Bryant says Peloquin's information actually led them to the murder weapon and that he was cooperative after initially lying to police about who had told him where the murder weapon was found.

Trigger man Bryce Perkins was convicted of Second Degree Murder earlier this year.

Peloquin has pleaded guilty to felonies in three other incidents and sentenced to ten years in prison, all but three of which were suspended.

The guilty pleas included two counts of First Degree Vehicular Negligent Injury.

Peloquin must pay up to $15,000 restitution to the two injured-- Jordan Weeks, who was 17 and Stephen Smith, who was 20 at the time.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.