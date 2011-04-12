Vinton woman arrested third time for prescription drug charges

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On Monday, April 11, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice Division arrested Heather E. Abshire, 29, of Vinton, after a three week investigation revealed she had visited ten different doctors and hospital emergency rooms in the area between January and March to obtain over 600 controlled medication tablets, including Hydrocodone, Tramadol, Oxycodone, and Diazepam.

Abshire was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with nine counts of prohibited acts all schedules (doctor shopping).

Judge Clayton Davis set her bond at $9,000.



In June 2010, Abshire was arrested and charged with three counts of prohibited acts schedule V after CPSO Vice detectives discovered she had stolen numerous prescription pads and used them to obtain controlled medication. She was released in July on a $2,000 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter.

In August 2010, Abshire was arrested again and charged with obtaining CDS by fraud after CPSO Vice detectives discovered she had filled a stolen prescription that had refills on it. She was released October 2010 on an $80,000 bond set by Judge Michael Canaday.