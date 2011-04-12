Three men arrested for sex crime, drug charges

Authorities in Westlake arrested three men on Friday after a two week investigation in conjunction with the child advocacy center.

Police say Zachary Turner and John Baham, both of Westlake, along with Robbie Griffin of Cameron, were arrested on Friday night for allegedly having sexual relations with underage juveniles.

Turner has been charged with aggravated rape, which is a felony, because the female victim was under the age of 12.

Baham and Griffin have been charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile since the victims were older than 12, but younger than 16.

All of the men have been accused of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile for allegedly supplying and smoking drugs with the girls.

Authorities say their investigation continues, and there is a possibility there may be more victims.

If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to contact Westlake Police at 433-4151.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.