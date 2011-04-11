Sulphur man charged in deaths of three people

By David Bray - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – 33-year-old Freddy Lyn Bohler of Sulphur faces three counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of three people in Allen Parish. State Police says the victims were killed on April 1st on Highway 165 near Kinder, when their pickup truck was rear-ended by a car traveling at a high rate of speed. The impact sent the truck off the highway, it rolled over and crashed into a tree. Three people from Leesville were killed, 45-year-old, Gregory Sprinkle, Betty Sprinkle, and 3-year-old Daylan Spinkle.

Bohler was arrested Monday night. He's charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, DWI 1st offense, reckless operation, obstruction of justice, no seatbelt, criminal mischief, filing a false public record, no head lamps, two counts of negligent injuring, and interfering with the duties of a state trooper.



Bohler was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center without bond and will subsequently be transferred to the Allen Parish Jail. The Allen Parish District Attorney's Office will handle the case.

