Fire destroys Lake Charles home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire at 2020 3rd St.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out just after 11 p.m. Sunday night. They tell us when they arrived on the scene, they could see flames shooting from the roof.

It took them more than an hour to get the 2-alarm blaze under control and to put out hot spots. No one was at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

The fire department says the home is a total loss.

