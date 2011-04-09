Volunteers plant Garden of Hope

Potter's House is now home to a community garden. About two dozen volunteers lent a helping hand at the shelter Saturday morning to plant the "Garden of Hope."

The hope is that the women and children living at the shelter will learn how to organically grow and cultivate their own food to sustain themselves and sell the excess to area restaurants and families at Tuesday Farmer's Market at Lake Charles Cash and Carry. They'll also have some help from the kids in the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Justice System.

"Kids who are at risk - this provides an alternative instead of jail or things that are solely punishment. This offers restitution to the community and a way for kids to learn a real marketable skill while they are building their self esteem at the same time," said Beth Zilbert, with The People's Advocate.

They're growing everything from tomatoes, squash and eggplants. There's also a green house for growing herbs. This was all made possible through a generous grant from Rick and Donna Richard, the Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles, and Stine's Home Improvement Center, Lake Charles.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.