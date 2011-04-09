McNeese students pedal for a cure

Students and staff from McNeese State University worked up quite a sweat on Saturday, as they raised money for blood cancer research.

Participants rode stationary bicycles at the McNeese Sports Rec Complex as part of the "Taylor Trudeau Cycle for Life" event.

Held on college campuses throughout the country, "Cycle for Life" is named in honor of Taylor Trudeau, a Pi Kappa Alpha student from New Hampshire, who died in 2008 following a long battle with Leukemia.

This is the first year students from McNeese have hosted a local event.

"Different organizations formed teams of 12 and came out and paid $10 per rider," explained Andrew Armand, with the MSU chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha. "The participation has been so, so well for a first time event and we're just expecting it to get bigger and bigger as the years come."

The students say they were able to raise at least $1,000 for cancer research.

