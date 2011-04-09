Taste of LA Festival underway in LC - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Taste of LA Festival underway in LC

People from all over southwest Louisiana got a taste of the first ever Taste of Louisiana festival in Lake Charles on Saturday afternoon.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 9th at the Arcade Amphitheater near the lakefront in downtown Lake Charles.

Vendors from all over southwest Louisiana were on hand to cook up some fine Cajun dishes.

Visitors could sample different foods which include fried fish, boudin, cracklins, and crawfish.

The event also included family fun entertainment with Zydeco music, craft vendors, and a washboard contest.

Organizers feel it is a great way to honor the great food and flavor of Louisiana.

"It's our culture and our heritage to come out here," said Shawntaye Thomas, the 2011 Taste of Louisiana Queen. "Every time you think of Louisiana you think of great food you think of everybody enjoying themselves and embracing each other. I think it's just a great opportunity for people to come out and to get into new food."

Funds raised at the event will go toward future festivals in Lake Charles. The event was put on by Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas.

    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...
    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

