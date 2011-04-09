Taste of LA Festival underway in LC

People from all over southwest Louisiana got a taste of the first ever Taste of Louisiana festival in Lake Charles on Saturday afternoon.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 9th at the Arcade Amphitheater near the lakefront in downtown Lake Charles.

Vendors from all over southwest Louisiana were on hand to cook up some fine Cajun dishes.

Visitors could sample different foods which include fried fish, boudin, cracklins, and crawfish.

The event also included family fun entertainment with Zydeco music, craft vendors, and a washboard contest.

Organizers feel it is a great way to honor the great food and flavor of Louisiana.

"It's our culture and our heritage to come out here," said Shawntaye Thomas, the 2011 Taste of Louisiana Queen. "Every time you think of Louisiana you think of great food you think of everybody enjoying themselves and embracing each other. I think it's just a great opportunity for people to come out and to get into new food."

Funds raised at the event will go toward future festivals in Lake Charles. The event was put on by Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas.