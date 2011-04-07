Lake area students prep for LEAP tests

Students in Calcasieu Parish are studying hard in preparation for the LEAP tests that will be given statewide next week. The Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) Test measures the skills students need in order to move on to the next grade level. However, the pressure can be too much for the students at times. "The LEAP is really kind of scary because once you fill in an answer, you wonder if you got it wrong," said Ravon Guillory, a 5th grade student at Barbe Elementary. Students who do not score at a certain level are forced to retake the LEAP exam at a later date. "If they do not pass they will get a remediation through summer school and they have the opportunity to take the test again," said Sharon Ruffin-Hardy, an administrative intern for Barbe Elementary School. Fifth graders at Barbe Elementary have fears that their consequences will be more serious if they do not pass the exam. "They put more pressure on you because they don't have summer school in 5th grade," said Hunter Hoosier, a 5th grade student at Barbe Elementary. Teachers at Barbe Elementary are doing their part to prepare the students just days before the exam. "The students have been studying and the teachers have been drilling them about the test," said Hardy. Students even took the preparation outside with an academic pep rally for the students. "This is a time for them to relax and just have some fun," said Hardy. School officials are asking all students taking the LEAP test to get a good night's rest and eat a good breakfast before taking the test. LEAP testing will begin in Calcasieu Parish on April 11th.