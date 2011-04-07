Calcasieu Police Jurors approve redistricting plan

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jurors finalized the plan Thursday night for new 15 single member districts. In Thursday's public hearing, one citizen spoke out against the proposal, saying the plan should include a second police jury district comprised mostly of Moss Bluff residents.

Attorney Cade Cole told jurors a Moss Bluff district couldn't be done at this point without diluting minority voting strength in some districts. Such a move would likely have been rejected by the U.S. Department of Justice. Cole said Moss Bluff may have a population that allows for an exclusive district during the next round of redistricting.

District lines are redrawn every 10 years following the U.S. Census.

The approved plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice for approval.