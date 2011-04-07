Suspect sought in casino theft

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On April 3 at approximately 3:25 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Starks Silver Dollar Casino, in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, deputies learned a man walked into the cashier's area of the casino and took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in an unknown direction.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying this man. Anyone with information regarding the man shown in the photograph is asked to call Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

