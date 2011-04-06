Bailey guilty as charged

By Agnes DeRouen - bio | email
DeRidder, La (KPLC) - A Beauregard Parish Jury has found Joel Bailey guilty of 1st degree murder and guilty of attempted 1st degree murder. Bailey shot his father to death and wounded his mother in their Dry Creek home back in 2007.
The jury began its deliberations shortly after noon today and just minutes ago we received word of the jury's decision.
Bailey has been in court since last week, and the biggest contention has been whether or not he knew right from wrong. Tune into 7 News Live at Five and 7 News at Six to learn more about today's decision.
