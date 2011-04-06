CPSO arrests Lake Charles woman on exploitation charges

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – A Lake Charles woman is accused of wrongfully taking money from an elderly woman.

Investigators say 41-year-old Beki Derise was granted Power of Attorney of the woman in 2008, and allegedly used approximately $3,000 of the victim's assets for personal use without her permission.

Calcasieu Sheriff's investigators say they began their investigation last March.

Derise was charged with exploitation of the infirmed and released from the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $10,000 bond.

Derise works for the Southwest Louisiana chapter of the American Red Cross, a partner in the annual KPLC Community Christmas Drive.

Ralph Wright with the Southwest Louisiana chapter of the American Red Cross released this statement:

"We are aware of the arrest and subsequent release on bond of Beki Derise the Health & Safety director of the Southwest Louisiana chapter of the American Red Cross. As she remains available for work and it does not appear that there is any conflict between this matter and the best interests of the volunteers and employees with whom she works or the operations of our chapter, she will continue in her position while this matter is resolved through the legal system."

