Closing arguments made in the trial of Joel Bailey

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Closing arguments have finished in the 1st degree murder trial of Joel Bailey.

Jurors heard from both sides their version of what they think the evidence has shown. The defense argues Bailey has schizophrenia and did not know right from wrong when he shot his loving parents. They added that they put on two experts who agree.



In the prosecution's closing argument, they showed gory pictures of Eugene and Dorothy Bailey, saying Joel did know what he did was wrong as seen by the way he fled the scene, ditched the weapon and ran to Mississippi where he hid under a bridge.

The jury began it's deliberations at 12:10 PM.

