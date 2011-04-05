Diamond Cowboys Outslug Grambling

GRAMBLING – McNeese State scored five runs on only two hits in the first two innings and went on to a 17-10 non-conference baseball victory over Grambling State Tuesday night.

In what was the first of a two game swing into northeast Louisiana (the Cowboys play at Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday), the Cowboys squandered a 12-0 lead by letting Grambling score nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Over the last three frames McNeese came back to score five more runs and hold the Tigers to only one.

The victory sends the Cowboys overall record to 16-14 and left Grambling at 13-14. It was also the second win of the season by McNeese over the Tigers. They had won a game in Lake Charles earlier by a 14-1 score.

Freshman Tyler McDonald made his pitching debut with the Cowboys in the game and picked up the win. He was lifted in the sixth inning but pitched a good first game, winding up giving up but three runs on six hits while striking out three.

Following him on the mound were five other Cowboys. Trey Brown, Ryan Sampere and Phil Parcell all came on in the sixth inning before McNeese killed the Grambling uprising. Chris Johnson pitched the seventh, Jonathan Conrad the eighth and Trey McGee the ninth.

The Cowboys collected 15 hits in the game including the eighth triple of the season by Jace Peterson who extended his hitting streak to 16 games. He was the one that got his team rolling as he knocked in the first run on a sacrifice fly (scoring Blake Ellender) in the first inning and then he belted his bases clearing triple in the second frame.

A sacrifice fly by Tyler Park scored the other run in the second inning.

A single by Andrew Lalumandier plated the run in the third and a double by Lee Orr, his 18th of the season, scored a run in the fourth (Peterson).

In the fifth inning Nick Eubanks doubled in Lalumandier and Park plated Kyler Crenshaw and in the three run sixth, Crenshaw had a two RBI single and Blake Ellender a RBI single.

Grambling scored its nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on five hits and four Cowboy errors.