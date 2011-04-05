Ben Terry has been the morning and midday meteorologist at KPLC since 2011. A 2006 graduate of Mississippi State University’s on-campus Broadcast Meteorologist program, Ben began his broadcast career over a decade ago in Jackson, Miss. where he produced and broadcast local weather to over 30 affiliated TV stations at a weather network each day gaining valuable on-air experience right out of college. He then came to KPLC in the spring of 2011 to join the morning team on 7News Sunrise.

When not on-air or forecasting the weather for Southwest Louisiana, Ben involves himself with numerous charitable organizations throughout Southwest Louisiana including the Ad and Press Club, American Cancer Society, and Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America just to name a few.

Ben also enjoys visiting local schools to get young students interested in the sciences and meeting folks in the community by volunteering to emcee numerous charitable events across Southwest Louisiana during his off time.

Over the years Ben has been a part of significant upgrades to the weather technology at KPLC with the addition of the Skycam network and latest WSI weather system, keeping Southwest Louisiana up-to-date with the latest and greatest forecasting and storm tracking technology.

Keeping the residents of Southwest Louisiana safe from threatening weather is Ben’s main mission, and the resources and technology available at KPLC make that possible with all of the social media platforms and mobile apps available for alerting the public.

An active member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association, Ben currently serves as president of the Southeast Texas/Southwest Louisiana Chapter of the AMS/NWA and recently gave an oral presentation at the 2016 American Meteorological Society’s national convention in New Orleans.

Ben is a resident of Lake Charles, where he enjoys downtown life and attends Trinity Baptist Church where he volunteers weekly on the media services team.

