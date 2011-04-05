LC Mayor joins Sons of American Revolution

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach is no stranger to countless organizations in the lake area. Add a local branch of a national lineage society to the list.

Roach completed the necessary research and forms to join the Oliver Pollock Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. The Mayor was installed Tuesday as the chapter's newest member. To join the organization, each member must trace their family tree back to an ancestor who supported American Independence between 1774 and 1783 according to the organization's national website.

Chapter President Jerry Haynes said Roach's patriot is Patrick Henry. According to the organization's website, The Sons of the American Revolution is, "the leading male lineage society that perpetuates the ideals of the war for independence."

For more on the Sons of the American Revolution, click here.