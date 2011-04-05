State rests in Joel Bailey trial

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The state has rested in the 1st degree murder trial of Joel Bailey. One of the prosecution's last witnesses was Joel Bailey's mother.

She says she doesn't remember much about the night he shot her and her husband Eugene, but in her words it wasn't Joel. She says she remembers seeing him crouched down in a sort of combat position just before the shots were fired. She thinks it happened because of problems with his medication.

Mrs. Bailey says she doesn't blame her son for what happened and still loves him.

She also testified about his extensive history of mental illness and how he would hear voices and see things that weren't there.

Joel bailey faces 1st degree murder and attempted first degree murder charges.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved