Allen Parish school board member pleads not guilty to theft

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) - An Allen Parish School Board member accused of stealing money from a local casino has pleaded not guilty to felony theft charges.

45-year-old Keith Welch of Oakdale was arrested in September on four counts of felony theft and two counts of misdemeanor theft. He is scheduled to stand trial Sept. 19.

Welch allegedly stole about $2,400 over a 10-day period from the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder while working as a kiosk drop team manager.

Welch was elected in October to the Allen Parish School Board. The Clerk of Court office says if he is found not guilty he will remain in office. If he is found guilty his position will be vacated and a special election will be held.

