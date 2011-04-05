Multiple-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-10 Calc. River Bridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, both westbound lanes of the Calcasieu River Bridge on I-10 were closed due to an accident involving several vehicles. Lake Charles Police say the closure could last a couple of hours.

Officers tell 7News at least five vehicles were involved in the early morning crash. Glass and concrete reportedly is creating an obstruction in an eastbound lane as well.

No word yet on injuries.

To avoid the area, detour using I-210.

