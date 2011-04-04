Sulphur man accused of rape nearly 40 years after alleged crime

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

In February 2010, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint alleging that sometime between 1969 and 1972, Richard E. Vanslyke, 57, 1989 Hwy 90 W, Sulphur, forcefully raped two family members, who were 13 and 14 years at the time. On April 1, 2011 after a grand jury indicted him, Vanslyke was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of forcible rape. Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $70,000.

In March 2009, Vanslyke was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles after CPSO received a complaint regarding Vanslyke having inappropriate sexual contact with a 7 year old and an 8 year old sometime between 1999 and 2006. He is awaiting trial on those charges.

Prior to 2005 a victim had 10 years after their 18th birthday to report a sexual crime. In 2005, the law was changed and the victim now has 30 years after their 18th birthday to report a sexual crime.

CPSO Detective Michael Primeaux is the lead investigator in this case.

