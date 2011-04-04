Calcasieu Parish Housing Dept. offers financial assistance

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

April 4, 2011 – The Calcasieu Parish's Housing Department will begin offering financial assistance eligible to those who may be facing eviction and/or homeless. This service is part of the Homeless Prevention/Rapid Re-Housing Program. Many Calcasieu citizens may be eligible to receive assistance regarding utility deposits, security deposits, first month's rent and rental arrears. The program is funded by a $270,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) directly associated with Hurricane Recovery funds.

Applications will be taken Friday, April 8, 2011, from 9:00 AM to Noon, 2011, at the Police Jury's Housing Department Office located on the 6th floor at 1011 Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles. Please Note: This date will be the only time that applications will be taken for the month of April.

For consideration to participate in this program, applicants must provide:

Proof of income

Louisiana ID

Social security number and birth certificate for every member that will be living in the household

Please note: Residents requesting assistance from this program cannot be participating in any other subsidized housing program. Once accepted, all participating residents will be required to attend a housing counseling rental workshop.

For more information on the program contact Tarek Polite at 337-721-3550.

###