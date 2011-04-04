Two experts agree Bailey insane at time of shooting

It's Defense 2 and State 1 as far as experts who think Joel Bailey was probably insane when he killed his father Eugene and wounded his mother Dorothy, September 9, 2007.
Psychiatrist Dr. Jim Anderson of Lake Charles believes Bailey was having a psychotic episode when the shooting happened and that he didn't consciously murder his father. As far as why Bailey dumped the shotgun and shells in a creek, and then fled to Mississippi--implying guilt--Anderson says Bailey, at some point, realized something terrible had happened and responded.
Psychologist Dr. Charles Vosburg, from the state hospital in Jackson, says there is no doubt that Bailey suffers from schizophrenia and that it's more likely than not that he lacked the capacity to know right from wrong when the shootings occurred.
Neither expert was aware of Bailey expressing anger toward his parents which would suggest a motive. However earlier, psychiatrist Dr. George Seiden testified Bailey did tell him in an unrecorded interview that he did feel anger toward them.
Seiden testified that Bailey was sane at the time of the shooting and that Bailey told him he was angry at his father--angry enough to kill him and shoot his mother who was also at fault. That contradicts what Bailey told Beauregard Sheriff's deputies when they interviewed him as well as the testimony of Anderson and Vosburg.
Seiden, hired by the state, believes Bailey was sane when he shot his parents and did know right from wrong as dumping the gun, running to Mississippi and hiding under a bridge would suggest. Seiden says psychotic people can still be capable of knowing right from wrong.
Seiden also testified, in the past, Bailey told him he had fantasized about taking weapons from deputies that transport him and that he told Dr. Seiden he knew that was a bad thought.
The legal question that must be answered to decide if someone is insane at the time of crime is whether he suffered from a mental disease or defect, and whether it made him unable to distinguish between right and wrong.
Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon.More >>
Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon.More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>