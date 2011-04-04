Hobo the cat celebrates 25 years

For nearly a decade Hobo Hotel has been finding Lake Area cats good homes and Sunday their namesake celebrated a milestone. Hobo the cat turned 25 years old. You can say she's probably lived out a few of her nine lives.

Volunteers celebrated with the cat on hand - they sang "Happy Birthday" with a tuna fish cake for Hobo, which her other feline friends were more than happy to help her eat. Organizers say moving forward their mission remains the same.

"What we want to do is continue to encourage people to be responsible pet owners. Spay and neuter your cats, take care of them, keep them inside, get them the proper medical care and just be responsible," said Robin Anderson, Hobo Hotel board member.

If you would like to adopt a cat or volunteer your time, you can contact Hobo Hotel at 439-2428.

