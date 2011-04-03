Wife of top Cameron Parish official arrested for DWI

The wife of one of Cameron Parish's top law enforcement officials is accused of driving under the influence.

According to the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Department, Tina Barrett, 49, the wife of Cameron Parish Assistant District Attorney Tom Barrett, was arrested Friday evening at her home in Grand Lake.

Authorities say Barrett hit a vehicle on Gulf Highway, but continued driving until she arrived to her house at least a mile down the road.

Deputies took Barrett into custody, charging her with a DWI, hit and run and careless operation of a vehicle.

She was incarcerated into the parish jail just after 9:00 p.m. on Friday and released a couple of hours later after posting bail, according to the booking report.

7 News contacted Tom Barrett, who confirmed his wife's arrest.

KPLC also tried tracking down the alleged victims in the car Barrett is accused of hitting, but we were unsuccessful.

Authorities say it appears no one suffered any serious injuries. They also say, contrary to some rumors, Tom Barrett was cooperative in helping deputies take his wife into custody.

