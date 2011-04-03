Diamond Cowgirls Sweep Stephen F. Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas-- McNeese softball completed a Southland Conference series sweep over Stephen F. Austin here Sunday with another run-rule victory by a 9-0 shutout win. The Cowgirls moved into fourth place in the league standings with the victory and improved to 18-20 overall and 10-8 in league play. Alanna DiVittorio, Molly Guidry and Katie Shumker all hit homeruns in the win and the Cowgirls held a 5-0 lead after the third inning on four hits. A two RBI double in the second inning by Lindsey Lagner scored DiVittorio and Shumaker for a 2-0 lead. Stacey Conley scored the third Cowgirl run of the inning on a bases loaded walk by Dani Price. DiVittorio's two run homer in the third gave the Cowgirls a 5-0 lead in the third, Guidry's two run homerun extended the Cowgirl lead to 7-0 and Shumaker's two-run shot gave the Cowgirls its 9-0 lead. The homerun was DiVittorio's fourth, Guidry's sixth and Shumaker's third on the year. Shumaker led the Cowgirls at the plate with three hits in three at bats, two RBI's and two runs scored. DiVittorio and Langner both had two hits apiece with the Cowgirls collecting 11 hits in the game. Kayla Shepherd picked up her second victory of the season to improve to 11-11 overall. Shepherd gave up two hits, struck out six and walked three in the complete game shutout.