Fire destroys South Lake Charles home

An army of Lake Charles fire trucks responded to 402 N. Lake Court around six Sunday evening, but the damage had already been done. According to officials neighbors called 911 to report the fire as no one was home at the time the fire started.

The challenge for firefighters was getting water to the scene. There are no fire hydrants near the home so several trucks were used just to bring in water. This cycle continued for a while as the flames were still burning on the second floor of the home.

We're told that the homeowner is a professional photographer. Firefighters were able to salvage some bends of photographs and photography equipment, but say the home is a total loss.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.