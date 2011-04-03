Arson suspected in overnight fire in Sulphur

Sulphur authorities suspect arson to be the cause of an overnight fire on North Huntington Street. Sulphur Firefighters got the call at 1:9 a.m. to 708 North Huntington. Upon arrival the fire was fully involved.

The State Fire Marshall's Office was later called to the scene with their specially trained dogs, which hit on an area outside the home. Investigators tell 7 News this indicates the fire was likely set on fire.

According to fire officials an elderly woman was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely. She had to walk a couple of blocks to the Sulphur Police Department to call the Fire Department for help. The home is considered a total loss.

At this time no one has been arrested, but one person has been brought in for questioning as the case remains under investigation.

