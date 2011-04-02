Calcasieu Animal Services offering rabies shots at a low rate

Calcasieu Parish Animals Services held their annual rabies clinic at Burton Coliseum on Saturday morning.

Pet owners drove their dogs or cats in to receive rabies shots at a special low rate. The vaccinations were given at rate of $8 for altered dogs and $10 for unaltered dogs.

Veterinarians were also on hand to microchip animals as well.

Animal services vaccinated between 2,000 to 3,000 animals at Saturday morning's rabies clinic.

"Rabies is a very bad thing," said Nathan Areno with Calcasieu Parish Animal Services. "If you don't catch it quickly, there's a good possibility that a person could die as a result of rabies. It's a bad thing for humans as well as animals so we're trying to eliminate both of those by getting a simple shot."

The next rabies clinic will be on April 16th from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sulphur High School Stadium.

