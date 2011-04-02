Westlake woman arrested for meth lab

A fire in Westlake launches a criminal investigation. Westlake firefighters were called to 3379 Davis Road near Ann Terrace Avenue around 6:30 Saturday morning.

Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen after a suspected meth lab exploded. The Calcasieu Sheriff's Combined Anti-Drug Task Force was called in and after investigating, 23-year-old Ashley Hetzler was arrested and charged with Operation and Creation of a Clandestine Lab, Possession of Methamphetamines, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hetzler was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for Possession of CDS IV.

A narcotics investigation is ongoing and an additional arrest will be made.

No injuries were reported.

