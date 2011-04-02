Junior Women's Conference held at McNeese

The Women's Commission of Southwest Louisiana, along with McNeese State University, sponsored the Junior Women's Conference on Saturday.

Held on the campus of MSU, the annual conference focuses on helping young women in grades 8 -12 develop self-esteem, build leadership and deal with the general stresses of life through workshops.

The workshops include banking basics, public speaking, self-defense, skin care and cooking.

"We have girls from all over the five parish area," said conference director Jenifer Cummings. "The ladies can pick which workshop they want to go to and then they come and we have it set up…and they really seem to enjoy it."

Hamilton Christian senior, Lauren Lee, plans on attending McNeese next fall. She says the conference is not only a great way to see the McNeese campus, but the knowledge she'll gain at the conference will stay with her for a lifetime.

"I think there's going to be different things that you can take away from every class," said Lee.

The conference actually started years ago, but was put on hold after Hurricane Rita. The conference restarted last year.

For more information on the conference and other events sponsored by the Women's Commission of Southwest Louisiana throughout the year, visit their website or find them on Facebook.

