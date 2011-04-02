Cyclist rides across the country for paralysis research - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cyclist rides across the country for paralysis research

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A San Diego man stops in the lake area while cycling across the country to raise money and awareness for spinal cord research.

Jimmy Button started his journey on bicycle in San Diego, CA on February 20th and he plans to make it to Daytona Beach, FL by mid April.

Button is a former professional motocross rider who was forced to quit riding after an accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. The former motocross rider was told he would never walk again, but Button's endurance outwitted the doctor's expectations.

Button began walking again within months of his accident. Now Button is working to help those suffering with paralysis by raising money and awareness through his bicycle ride across the country.

"After having a spinal cord injury and going through everything I have over the years and for me to be able to do this is pretty amazing," said Button.

The cyclist has raised $160,000 on his ride so far. Button's goal is to raise at least $1 million for his "Miles for Miracles" tour. 

"They're doing a lot of great work right now with stem cell research and other remedies and they're just in the need for money to further their research," said Button. "Hopefully we can get some more government funding so maybe I wouldn't have to be riding a bicycle across the country."

Button plans to bring hope to more paralysis patients across the country with each mile he pedals eastward.

"It's real important for me now even more to get to the finish line of this whole deal," said Button.

For more information on how to donate to Button's cause, click on "Miles for Miracles" to the right.

