Crash in Allen Parish Kills Three People

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police.

KINDER--Last night, at 10:50 p.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 in Allen Parish about 1 ½ miles south of Kinder that claimed the lives of three people.

The crash occurred when a northbound 1999 Toyota Avalon was driven at a high rate of speed into the back of a 1996 Dodge Ram pick-up driven by 45-year-old Gregory Sprinkle of Leesville. The impact caused the vehicle Sprinkle was driving to travel off of the roadway, rollover, and strike a tree. Sprinkle and two other occupants in his vehicle, Betty Sprinkle and 3-year-old Daylan Sprinkle, died as a result of the crash. Another passenger in the vehicle was transported from the scene with moderate injuries.

The vehicle that struck Sprinkle's vehicle was occupied by 26-year-old Michael Cade Martin of Alexandria and 33-year-old Freddy Bohler of Lake Charles. Both sustained minor injuries and each claimed the other was driving.

Impairment and speed are suspected to be factors in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained from both occupants of the Toyota and from Gregory Sprinkle. The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

Troop D troopers have investigated 4 fatal crashes in 2011, resulting in 6 fatalities.

In 2009, forty-nine percent of fatal crashes in Louisiana involved an impaired driver. If you drink too much—or are told you have drunk too much—do not drive. Arrange for a ride.

