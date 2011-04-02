McNeese students take "Steps for St. Jude's"

MSU students from Up 'til Dawn and Delta Sigma Pi Honor Fraternity sponsored a 5K walk to raise money and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Saturday in Lake Charles.

It was an early start to the day for a group of McNeese students who are raising money and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Students from the MSU organizations Up ‘til Dawn and Delta Sigma Pi Honor Fraternity sponsored a "Steps for St. Jude's 5K" walk Saturday morning at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheatre.

This is the second year for the event and organizers report a much larger turnout.

Ross Theriot, the executive director for Up ‘til Dawn, says this year's walk was able to raise at least $3,100.

He says over the last six years, MSU students have been able to raise $135,000.

For more information about St. Jude and the work the hospital does, visit their website.

