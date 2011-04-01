Aviation industry continues to grow in SWLA

A group of regional aviation leaders met Friday afternoon at the Lake Charles Civic Center to talk about the state of their industry in an event hosted by the Chamber SWLA.

Among the speakers was Lake Charles Regional Airport Director Heath Allen, who said the airport had seen a 40 percent increase in passengers over the last three years.

In fact, the common theme they all shared is that their companies are growing.

The CEO of Chennault International Airport, Roger Robb, said one reason his airport is growing is because both of his clients, Northrop Grumman and Aeroframe are seeing more demand for their maintenance services, the former on the military side, and the latter on the commercial side.

The CEO of Aeroframe says it is because of this new demand that his company was able to add more than 400 jobs over the last year.

