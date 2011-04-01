Accident involving school bus at Lake Charles-Boston

Authorities are investigating an accident that happened Friday afternoon at the Lake Charles-Boston Academy involving a truck and a school bus.

A pickup truck reportedly rear-ended a school bus that was turning into the LCB Academy around 1:20 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Four students were taken to the hospital, but there were no apparent serious injuries.

Police say that three juveniles reportedly stole the truck that hit the truck and ran from the scene, but they were later picked up walking near the school.

