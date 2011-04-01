Jennings man arrested after shooting, 1 person wounded

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings Police tell 7News that 28-year-old Carvell O'Brien has turned himself in, along with the weapon used in a shooting.

O'Brien is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder in the shooting of 29-year-old David Paul Deshotel.

Jennings Police say when an argument between the escalated, O'Brien fired 3 shots. Deshotel was wounded in his lower extremities.

After O'Brien turned himself in, he was arrested and booked into the Jennings jail.

