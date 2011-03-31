One dead after accident on LA 26 near Jennings

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

JENNINGS, LA - On Thursday afternoon at 4:36 p.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 26 about 1.5 miles south of Jennings in Jefferson Davis Parish that claimed the life of a Texas man.

The crash occurred when a northbound Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Joseph A. Cotton of Orange, Texas, ran off the left side of the roadway in a curve, became airborne, rolled over several times, and caught fire. The vehicle traveled 391 feet before coming to final rest.

Cotton, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner's Office. There were no other passengers in the vehicle. Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Cotton and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.